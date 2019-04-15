Share:

Sharif family on Monday has decided to challenge notices issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to details, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has called his legal team to discuss notices issued to his mother and sisters.

A petition will be filed in the high court after consultation with the team.

Sources told that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader is also considering to file interim bail plea in the court.