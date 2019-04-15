Share:

ISLAMABAD : University of Central Punjab (UCP) crowned HEC 38th Intervarsity Men’s Tennis champions after edging LUMS 2-1 in the final played here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Sunday.

UCP beat LUMS 2-1 after coming from behind, as they had lost the first match, but bounced back in style to land the title. In the third position playoffs, Agriculture University Peshawar (AUP) beat University of Peshawar 2-0. The championship was organised by Air University, Islamabad under the auspices of HEC.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan graced the occasion as chief guest while Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mateen (Air University) Muhammad Asif, Assistant Director (HEC Sports Directorate) and PTF management were also present there. The chief guest distributed prizes among the teams.