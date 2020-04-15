Share:

Rawalpindi-Two more persons including a woman died of COVID-19 in isolation ward of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) on Tuesday.In addition, 14 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the city bringing the tally to 136 in the district.

With the demise of two patients in BBH and RIU, the death toll reached to seven in the district, according to spokesman of district government.

According to sources, a man named Khalid (55), resident of Dhoke Kashmirian, was admitted in BBH where he tested positive for coronavirus. The doctors moved him to RIU. They said he developed respiratory complications and expired late last night at 2am. There was no history of foreign travel, although he had travelled back from Karachi.

Nine contacts of Khalid have also tested positive and are under-treatment but they are stable, according to details.

Similarly, a woman namely Nasreen Jabeen (63) was brought to BBH on 13th April in critical condition. The lady expired on 14th.

There was no history of foreign travel. The Islamabad Health Authorities have been notified regarding contact sampling.

Similarly, tests of four other patients who have been brought to BBH from Badar Colony, Pirwadhai came positive for coronavirus after the police and district health department officials have sealed the street where they were living. A heavy contingent of police has been deputed by SP Rawal Rai Mazhar in the area to prevent movement of public in order to avoid spread of coronavirus in the area, said a police spokesman.

At present, 113 confirmed patients were admitted in Rawalpindi hospitals while six people died and 17 were discharged after recovery.