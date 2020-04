Share:

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri says decision regarding congregational prayers like Friday, Taraweeh and Aitkaaf will be made in unison.

In a statement, he said the decision will be made after consultation and understanding with the Ulema.

He said prominent Ulema of all sects and politico-religious leadership will be taken into confidence during a meeting to be chaired by President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday.