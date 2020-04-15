Share:

FAISALABAD - DIG Prisons Saeedullah Gondal has said there is no COVID-19 patient in jails of Faisalabad division. Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he said there were five jails in the entire division: Central Jail Faisalabad, District Jail Faisalabad, District Jail Jhang, District Jail Toba Tek Singh and Juvenile Prison in Faisalabad. “District Jail, Toba Tek Singh currently has 6,676 inmates and we are conducting their tests with the support of the Health Department,” he said, and added, “It is comforting to know that all tests are negative.” DIG prisons said that all precautionary measures were being taken to keep the prisoners safe from coronavirus on the direction of IG Prison Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig and Home Department.