Share:

KARACHI (INP): Despite exemption in duties and taxes on the import of essential food commodities, the price of pulses have sharply increased between 30 percent and 50pc due to short supply amid countrywide lockdown. As per details, the prices of essential food items, especially pulses, have increased by up to 50 percent in the wholesale market in Karachi. Split Bengal gram (channa) price was raised by Rs35/kg to Rs175/kg from Rs130. Green gram washed (moong) price increased to Rs290 from Rs260. The rate of split red lentil (masoor) increased by 50 percent to Rs180 from Rs130/kg in the wholesale market. The price of split-washed black gram (maash) rose by Rs35/kg to Rs250. It was sold at Rs215 before the lockdown. Similarly, the sugar is being sold at Rs78 per kg in the wholesale market, while at Rs85 per kg in retail. It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan last week announced a multi-billion package involving relief for labour and underprivileged class, business community and industries and farmers amid shutdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister earmarked Rs 200 billion for labour class and announced Rs 150 billion package for poor segments of the society under which each household would be given Rs 3000 for the next four months. “We are also expanding the sphere of shelter homes and are also setting aside Rs 50 billion for Utility Store to provide them basic commodity items on lower prices,” Imran Khan said.

PSX gains 189.75 points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 31222.74 points as compared to 31,032.99 points on the last working day with the positive change of 189.75 points (0.61%). A total of 130,415,063 shares were traded compared to the trade of 153,875,982 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.815 billion as compared to Rs 5.741 billion during last trading day. As many as 327 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 209 recorded gain and 95 sustained losses whereas the share prices of 23 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 11,406,000 shares and price per share of Rs 23.05, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 10,727,500 price per share of Rs 14.76 and Pak Elektron with a volume of 7,712,500 and price per share of Rs21.63.