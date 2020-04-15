Share:

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation & General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

​During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghan refugees issue / Afghan reconciliation process were discussed. COAS emphasised that amidst COVID-19 situation , we should not lose track of hard earned achievements for Afghan Peace Process and Peace & stability in the region. He also updated the visitors on Pakistan Government’s efforts for peace and PM's call for international community to help alleviate the issues confronting developing world in present circumstances