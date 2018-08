Share:

KHAIRPUR - As many as 15 officials of Education Department Naushehro Feroze were suspended on Tuesday.

Fifteen teaching and non teaching officials of Sindh Education and Literacy Department Naushehro Feroze were suspended on public complaints by Sindh secretary education. Suspended officials including Superintendent Abdul Razak Mahar, Superintendent Mir Muhammad Tanwari, Clerk Muhammad Ayoob, GST Deedar Manganhar, PST Roshan Ali, Gul Sher Mangrio, assistant of AEDO Mehrabpur, GST Ghulam Nabi Pirzado, Nazir Ahmed Sial, assistant, clerk Sayed Waryal Shah, senior clerk Khalid Khushk, Munir Ahmed and others.