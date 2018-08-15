Share:

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew called on Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here yesterday.

Senator Sherry Rehman and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar were also present on the occasion.

“Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting,” said a PPP statement.

Separately yesterday, members of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa parliamentary party called on former President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Sher Azam Wazir, Ahmed Kundi, Sanaullah, Bacha Saleh, Nighat Orakzai, Humayun Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi also attended the meeting.

Prevailing political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and future strategy were discussed in the meeting, said a PPP statement.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Asifa Bhutto Zardari hoisted the national flag at Zardari House Islamabad yesterday in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former leader of opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, leader of opposition in Senate Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Rukhsana Bangish, Amer Fida Paracha, Fauzia Habib and Jameel Soomro were also present.