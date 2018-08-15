Share:

CHARSADDA - At least 5 persons were killed and 3 others sustained bullet injuries in firing during a Jirga in the district late on Monday night. The police said that the shootout took place in the aftermath of an incident in which a minor girl was hit by a motorcycle 2 days ago and a Jirga was held on Monday night for patch up between the two parties.

The Jirga continued between Mehar Shah and Tahir Shah groups when the relatives of the girl indulged into argument with the other group, resulting in exchange of harsh words between the two groups.

On this occasion, two persons in the Jirga, Fasihullah and Manzoor, allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on their rivals. Resultantly, 50-year old Fazl-e-Rabbi, his son and 3 other people were killed on the spot and 3 others were injured.

The injured were taken to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Charsadda who were later referred to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar for treatment. The bodies were handed over to heirs after post mortem.

The police lodged an FIR against the accused and started investigation into the incident. Three days ago, in tehsil Tangi of district Charsadda, 6 persons including 2 women of a same family were killed in cross firing over some pity issue.