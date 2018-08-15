Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first online Russian language Radio News broadcasting has launched its services on Pakistan Independence day (Tuesday) for linking South Asian countries to Russian speaking listeners.

The project, launched on 71st Independence Day of Pakistan would help promoting cultural activities, music and social developments of South Asian , Central Asian and Eastern European countries through its 24/7 Radio Broadcasting.

The Online “DND Radio” would be available in all formats of smartphones, tablets and desktop computers.

DND Radio is new initiative of Dispatch News Desk (DND) News Agency which launched first-ever online Russian Newspaper and News Agency in the year 2012 (www.dispatchnewsdesk.com) through its team spreading over South Asia, Central Asia and Eastern Europe.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Syed Ali Zafar congratulated DND News saying that this online Radio Channel will help promoting Pakistan among Russian speaking listeners, besides providing real image of Pakistanis who love cultural harmony with Central Asian and Eastern European states and wish to enhance synergy with them.

He was of the view that DND News Agency successfully promoted Pakistan among Central Asian and Eastern Europe States during the last six years and its new project will enhance connectivity which is consolidated through promoting Pakistan in regions and introducing Central Asian and Eastern European cultures in South Asia.

Commenting on launching DND Radio, Secretary Ministry for Information and Broadcasting Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera was of the view that Pakistan is the country of diverse culture having anthropological links with all Central Asian and Eastern European States and there is a dire need to promote harmony among these regions and DND Radio could be a useful tool to generate interest of Russian speaking listeners in Pakistan.

He maintained that government of Pakistan has been working to promote Pakistani culture and its stance over regional developments among Central Asian and Eastern European Countries and such initiatives (like of DND Radio) would surely help the country to place its viewpoint among Russian speaking listeners.