SHIKARPUR - Four minors including three baby girls drowned in a fish pond in Faiz Muhammad Mangi Village on Tuesday.

Bisma, 04, Barkha, 05, daughters of Saeed Ahmed, Humza, 05, son of Muhammad Khan and Humaa, 05, daughter of Nazeer Ahmed drowned in the pond when they were taking bath to beat the heat on the eve of Independence Day. Following on the information, local villagers and heirs rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies of the deceased children and shifted to taluka Hospital Ghari Yasin where doctors declared them as dead and handed over to them after conducting autopsy.

Meanwhile, a four-year-old boy drowned in a water channel near Makhan Sammoon Village in Mirpurkhas. Ali Raza, 4, son of Meral Khaskheli was playing at the bank of Doolat water channel while his mother was washing clothes that suddenly he slipped and fell down in the channel and drowned. Later, his body was fished out by villagers.