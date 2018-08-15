Share:

KASUR:–A man bricked his wife to death over a domestic issue at Chak 41, Khuddian here the other day. Waqas submitted an application to Sarai Mughal police stating that his sister Faiz Mai was married off to Safdar Hussain few years back. He said that the couple worked at a brick-kiln. The other day, an argument occurred between the two at which Safdar hit his wife with a brick. Resultantly, she died on the spot. The police registered a case and launched investigation.