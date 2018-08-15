Share:

KARACHI - A minor girl was shot dead allegedly by the armed bandits busy snatching mobile phones and other valuables from the citizens in Korangi and Defence areas over offering resistance on a robbing bid in Defence area.

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have killed one of the suspects who were robbing another citizen after killing a girl.

The encounter took place at Akhtar Colony traffic signal within the limits of Defence police station. According to District South SSP Omar Shahid Hamid, three street criminals had just snatched a mobile phone from a citizen when a motorcycle squad of the Madadgar police helpline engaged them, adding that one of the robbers was killed and two others managed to flee from the scene under the cover of fire.

The police also claimed to have recovered a pistol and ten mobile phones from the possession of the killed robber. Deceased was identified as Aymal, daughter of Omar Adil, who studied at a school in Defence Housing Authority. Her body was later handed over to her family for burial process after medico-legal formalities completed at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

SSP South further said that these criminals had shot a seven year old girl during a robbery resistance in the area of Gizri police station and then had crossed into district South, where the encounter took place during a second robbery that the gang was committing in Defence, adding that the girl was not shot in the same incident, there were two separate incidents committed by the same gang.

The suspected robber who allegedly killed a minor girl over offering resistance on a robbing bid has yet to be identified as no one has approached to the morgue to claim his body. Police officials said that the killed robber along with his companions was busy in snatching the cell phones, cash and other valuables from the citizens and they had been robbed at least seven people in Korangi and Defence areas when the police intercepted them.

Police officials said that the victims to whom they snatched cell phones and other valuables have also approached the police and identified the killed robber. The police have registered a case and initiated further investigations.