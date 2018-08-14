Share:

SADIQABAD-Pleased over his victory in recent general elections, PML-N MPA-elect Ch M Shafiq expressed gratitude to the people of his constituency for providing him another opportunity to represent them in the Provincial Assembly.

Addressing a press conference at Sadiqabad Press Club, he said that he owed to restless efforts of his supporters who canvassed for his win in July 25 polls. He stated that the efforts made by the people of his constituency for his victory would not go in vain, adding that he would leave no stone unturned for their welfare.

He claimed that he had been serving the people of his constituency for the last 15 years without any political discrimination. He pointed out that people had chosen him once again which showed their confidence in him. He maintained that he had completed a number of development projects worth millions of rupees in his area, adding that he had also provided basic necessities of life at the doorstep of each and every person residing in the area during his previous tenure. He vowed to spread the network of development works all over his constituency. Highlighting the importance of media, he stated that he was very grateful to mediamen who published unbiased reports despite pressure from his political opponents.

Earlier, Sadiqabad Press Club President Abdus Sattar Sindhu and General Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Jatala accorded Ch Shafiq a warm welcome on behalf of all members of the press club.