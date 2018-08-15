Share:

RAWALPINDI - Deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday celebrated Independence Day in Adiala Jail by cutting cakes with other jail inmates.

“Three cakes were brought in the jail and former premier paid it from his personal pocket. The jail inmates requested the former prime minister to cut the cake and make a brief speech on the occasion,” said an official of Adiala Jail while talking to The Nation.

Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar were also present on the occasion. Maryam Nawaz also informed the women inmates about the progress the previous Nawaz-led government made for the country.

Online adds: Nawaz Sharif sought permission from Adiala Jail authorities to celebrate Independence Day which was accorded.

On the desire of Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and some prisoners cut the cake in his lock up. Nawaz got three cakes of 10 pounds each and distributed them among all the prisoners in jail barracks.

The prisoners while expressing delight on the occasion chanted slogans ‘Long Live Pakistan, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’. The celebrations continued for 30 minutes and later the policemen sent Maryam Nawaz and prisoners to their respective barracks.