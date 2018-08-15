Share:

LAHORE - The strategically important Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project achieved a historic landmark as the project today attained its maximum generation capacity of 969 MW. All units of the project are generating power to their maximum.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) has congratulated Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project’s management, Wapda engineers and other employees on this historic achievement.

Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has four generating units, each of them having a generation capacity of 242.25 MW. Wapda has commissioned this project in a phased manner. The first unit was commissioned in April this year, followed by the remaining three units coming into operation after one month’s interval each. The fourth and last unit was synchronized with the National Grid yesterday, and attained its maximum generation capacity today.

Neelum Jhelum is a state-of-the art hydropower project with 90 percent being underground and beneath the high mountainous areas. The project, constructed on River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has a dam at Nauseri, an underground waterway system consisting of 52-km long tunnels and an underground powerhouse at Chattar Kalas with four power generating units. The project will provide about 5 billion units of electricity to the National Grid every year with annual estimated benefits of Rs.55 billion. Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project will significantly contribute to meet the electricity requirements in the country.

Meanwhile, a graceful ceremony was held here at Wapda House to celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal. Wapda Chairman Muzammil Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion who hoisted the National Flag followed by the National Anthem that was sung by the students of WAPDA schools in consonance with the main flag hoisting ceremony at Islamabad. Expressing satisfaction over recent achievements of Wapda, the chairman said that Wapda completed four mega projects during the last one year including Kachhi Canal, Golen Gol, Tarbela 4th Extension and Neelum Jhelum Hydropower projects to irrigate 72000 acres of land and add 2487 MW of electricity to the National Grid.