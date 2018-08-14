Share:

KASUR-Several people were looted at gunpoint in different incidents in Kasur City and suburbs the other day.

According to police sources, two robbers entered a barber shop near Saith Abid Dispensary and deprived the owner of cash worth Rs35,000. They also robbed a customer of Rs4,000 and a gold chain at the shop. In another incident, two robbers entered the house of Khalid Mehmood at Mauza Jugiya. They held his parents hostage and made off with Rs5 lac cash, five tola gold ornaments and other valuables. Similarly, robbers entered the farmhouse of Rana Dastageer and escaped after looting six solar panels worth Rs90,000. Police were investigating.

MAN ENDS LIFE

A man committed suicide by shooting himself dead after an argument with his family here the other day. According to police, a 35-year-old man identified as Akbar Ali argued with his family members over a domestic issue. He became angry, locked himself up in a room, and shot himself. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but he could not survive and died. Phoolangar Saddr police were investigating.