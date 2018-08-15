Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Tuesday telephoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan and congratulated him on his party’s victory in the recent general elections.

During the telephonic conversation, the Saudi Crown Prince said as Pakistan had vast trade and economic opportunities, the Kingdom was keen to make investment in the country and strengthen the bilateral trade relations, a press statement issued by PTI’s Central Media Department here said.

Imran Khan mentioned the effective anti-corruption drive run in the Kingdom under the supervision of Crown Prince Salman and said as true and effective governance was possible only through the elimination of corruption, his government would benefit from the experiences of the Crown Prince in this respect. He also expressed his determination to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia . The leaders from the two countries will also visit each other’s country soon, the statement concluded.

A few days back Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also sent congratulations to Imran Khan on his party’s victory in the July 25 elections. “The cable was sent on the occasion of Imran Khan's victory in the parliamentary elections in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Sunday.

A press release received in Islamabad further said the Saudi King also conveyed best wishes from the Kingdom of the Saudi Arabia and its people for the progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

IMRAN GREETS NATION

Imran Khan on Tuesday felicitated the nation on Independence Day as he vowed to realise Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal’s vision for Pakistan.

In his message to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day, the PTI chief, also the country’s prime minister-in-waiting, tweeted: On this Independence Day I am filled with the greatest optimism. Despite our grave economic crisis, due to corruption & cronyism, I know if we are united in our resolve, we will rise to the challenge & Pak will become the great nation envisaged by our Quaid & Iqbal.

PTI TO REDUCE GOVT EXPENDITURES: FAWAD

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry has said that Imran Khan had directed to reduce expenditures of the government and a Committee had been constituted for the purpose.

Talking to media, he said that a huge amount was being spent on Chief Ministers and Governor Houses in the past and the PTI would take measures to reduce by adopting policy of simplicity as per directions of Imran Khan.

He said that the Parliament would be made a center of decisions, adding, that Imran Khan would attend the Parliament sessions on regular basis and he would reply questions of the members of the House.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz telephoned Imran Khan and felicitated on victory in the general election. King Salman also accepted the invitation of PTI chief for visiting Pakistan, he added.

Relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were going to enter in new era and both the countries were enjoying brotherly relations.

To a question, he said that the Opposition had played a responsible role today and hoped that they would continue it in the future.

The spokesperson said that the government would provide full security to Imran Khan but protocol would be reduced. Replying to a question, he said that Imran Khan was determined to strengthen relations with other countries at State to State level.

To another query, he said that PTI leadership had nominated Qasim Soori for the post of Deputy Speaker in National Assembly and Mushtaq Ghani for Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The previous government of PML-N was responsible for destroying the national economy of the country, he said.