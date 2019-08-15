Share:

Indian Independence Day (August 15) is being observed as Black Day across Pakistan and on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) today.

The Black Day is being observed in protest against the illegal Indian action on August 5 which stripped off the special status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Black flags will be hoisted on rooftops of government and private buildings and vehicles across Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to symbolise rejection for Indian nefarious designs.

Protest rallies will also be taken out in all small and major cities of the country and seminars will be organized to highlight plight of oppressed Kashmiris who are being subjected to unprecedented persecution over the past 11 days.

A protest demonstration will be held in front of India High Commission in Islamabad to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir who are facing continued atrocities by Indian occupation forces.

On the other hand, the Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated as the Kashmir Solidarity Day on August 14. Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday amid soaring tensions with arch-rival India over occupied-Kashmir disputed territory.

Prime Minister Imran Khan warned India of a strong response if it attempted to attack Azad and Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and that international organisations would be responsible if the war breaks out between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Regarding the possibility of war with India amid simmering tensions, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “Modi has played his last card and it will cost him a heavy price, and he will be paid back in his own coin.”

“The entire nation and Pakistan Army is ready for it,” he said, while stating that judges in India were afraid of Modi-led regime, and they have controlled media and the state of Kashmir has been locked down for the last 11 days.”

PM Khan revealed that Pakistan would take the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as Modi has thrown aside United Nations Security Council resolutions regarding the disputed terrority.

The premier stated that Modi’s ideology has defied his own constitution. “The entire world is worried about the people of Kashmir and looking towards resolution of the dispute.”