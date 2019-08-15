Share:

Lahore - An Independence Day ceremony was held at the lawns of the Lahore High Court where the chief justice hoisted the national flag and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris in the testing times.

The chief justice was flanked by Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, Registrar Hamyon Imtiaz and other LHC officers and staff.

Addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony, the chief justice said that independence is a blessing. He said, “We salute our forefathers especially Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Poet of the East and Islamic Philosopher Allama Iqbal, and other Muslims leaders who made sacrifices for the establishment of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.”

He said that our forefathers had made great sacrifices for the establishment of Pakistan. “Our fathers at every stage propped up the strenuous efforts then being made by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other Muslim leaders for the purpose. August 14 is the most important day in the national history because on that day we got a separate independent homeland on the basis of Two-Nation Theory. Therefore, we should strictly stick to the theory. We should also mull over what we have given to the country since its establishment.”

As the LHC chief justice, he pledged to ensure speedy and inexpensive justice. With 24-hour work, easy and immediate justice will be provided for the litigant public with the disposal of cases legally, he said. And this would be gift on the occasion of Independence Day, he added. He reiterated that it was not just a statement rather it was promise and the whole judiciary will support him to ensure speedy and cheap justice.

He also advised the children to follow in the footsteps of Quaid-i-Azam. He said, “We should always remember our Kashmiri brothers in the time of test in the occupied valley. The Kashmiri people could well know the importance of independence as they are being persecuted in the held Kashmir by hundreds of thousands of Indian troops, he said.

Likewise, a flag-hoisting ceremony was also held at Model Town city courts. The ceremony was attended among others by Sessions Judge Qaiser Butt, Lahore Bar Association President Asim Cheema, Senior Civil Judge Hidayat Shah, and Assistant Commissioner Zeshan Nasrullah. The participants particularly prayed for the integration of Pakistan and the people of Kashmir who are facing Indian terrorism in the occupied valley.

Likewise, a flag-hoisting ceremony was also held at Model Town city courts. The ceremony was attended among others by Sessions Judge Qaiser Butt, Lahore Bar Association President Asim Cheema, Senior Civil Judge Hidayat Shah, and Assistant Commissioner Zeshan Nasrullah. The participants particularly prayed for the integration of Pakistan and the people of Kashmir who are facing Indian terrorism in the occupied valley.