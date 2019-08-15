Share:

An accountability court on Thursday extended the physical remand of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till August 29 in an ongoing probe into the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

The PML-N leader was presented before the court today, following the expiration of his remand.

During today’s hearing, Judge Mohammad Bashir asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor how much more remand did he need. To this, the NAB prosecutor replied they need a 14-day extension.

Abbasi then told the court that during the probe, NAB asks for documents and that whatever he is asked he gives an answer for that.

The court then granted NAB 14-day physical remand of the PML-N leader and ordered that Abbasi be presented before the court again on August 29.

Abbasi was arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog last month near Thokar Niaz Baig Toll Plaza in connection with an ongoing investigation into the allegedly illegal award of the LNG contract. According to the NAB arrest warrant, Abbasi is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.