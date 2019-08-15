Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the biggest obstacle to Pakistan-India talks.

While speaking to media, Qureshi said, “Modi put Kashmir at stake to win the election. In February, he stoked the flames of tension to win the election.”

When asked about the UNSC's decision to address the Kashmir issue in its session on Friday, Qureshi said, “It is landmark diplomatic achievement for Pakistan that the UNSC will address the Kashmir issue after five decades. India is in a state of unease and is opposing the meeting of the UNSC on the Kashmir issue.”

“Russia is aware of our stance. I presented Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue in detail during my phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Hopefully, Russia will back our point of view at the Security Council,” Qureshi added.

Our work is to present our point-of-view with sincerity at the Security Council, he asserted.

He further urged the leadership of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play its part, “Millions of people are looking at the OIC. I also urge the human rights organisations to take a look at the human rights violations taking place in Kashmir.”

The foreign minister added India is perpetrating genocide of Kashmiris in a plan to change the demographic composition of the population in Kashmir.

He added, “We have never given precedence to war. If someone wages a war on us, then we have the right to defend ourselves.”

The entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, Qureshi added.