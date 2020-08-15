Share:

Talented actress and model Anoushay Abbasi is all set to appear in the latest rom-com ‘Prem Gali’ alongside Farhan Saeed and Sohai Ali Abro.

The highly anticipated drama is slated to go on-air on ARY Digital from 17th August.

Directed by Aangan director Qasim Ali Mureed and penned by Faiza Iftikhar of Ranjha Ranjha Kardi fame, ‘Prem Gali’ follows a modern-day love story set in a bustling gali where people live, laugh, and fight like a family.

Anoushay Abbasi will be seen as ‘Fari’ – the life of this gali who is running a salon and is loved by everyone. The first set of teasers reveal a happy story filled with love and energy – though the drama is also meant to shed light on some critical social issues with this light-hearted comedy.

“Bringing ‘Fari’ to life was definitely a thrilling experience for me, and you’ll get to see why once you watch the drama. I laughed and cried along with her, and I know the audience will too. There is a lot more to this story than just light-hearted romance – so I hope everyone would enjoy watching it!” revealed Abbasi, talking about her character in the drama.

Known for her effervescent on-screen charm and her ability to perform any character flawlessly, Anoushay Abbasi is one of the most renowned faces of the entertainment industry. Her massive transformation throughout the years is both impressive and genuine, as we have seen the actress grow with her choices of versatile roles and scripts.