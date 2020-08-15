Share:

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says success against COVID-19 pandemic has been achieved due to a true national response executed through the mechanism of National Coordination Committee which allowed optimisation of resources.

This he stated during a telephonic conversation with co-chair of the Bill and Melinda foundation Bill Gates to discuss Pakistan's COVID-19 response and resumption of Polio eradication campaign.

Bill Gates appreciated Pakistan Army for supporting government efforts to contain coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan's success against COVID-19 despite resource constraint.

Both also discussed the safe start of Polio eradication campaign and efforts needed for this purpose.