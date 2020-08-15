Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Rehman Malik yesterday said that the country cannot afford differences and that it is their collective duty to safeguard frontiers of the motherland.

The PPP leader hosted a function to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan here.

The cake cutting ceremony was attended by party leaders including Zamarud Khan Raja Shakeel Abbasi, Nargis Faiz Malik, Shahzada Iftikhar, Mukhtar Abbas, Tauqeer Abbasi, Raja Guftar Advocate and Malik Yasir.

While speaking at the ceremony, the PPP leaders said that reassured the commitment of unity, faith, and discipline. They condemned India’s recent atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Senator Rehman Malik, whol is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, in his speech felicitated the nation on the 73rd Independence Day and paid rich tribute to the founders of Pakistan and martyrs of the nation.

He said that because of the untiring struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers, today we are breathing in a free country. He said that the purpose of celebrating Independence Day is to reaffirm the commitment to the country’s prosperity, development and peace.

He said that on this joyous day, they must not forget their Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are besieged in the valley since the last one year and the Indian forces are committing unprecedented brutalities against them.

Malik said that they must not forget the sayings of their great Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of partition of the Subcontinent and now “we have to carry forward the agenda of our Quaid.”

He said that our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are being persecuted by Hindutva and RSS and curfew imposed in Kashmir for a year but our government is not doing what it should have done.

He said that he always calls Indian PM Narendra Modi as Chief Terrorist for his brutalities against Muslims in Indian and Kashmiris. He said that Modi is a trained terrorist of RSS that wants all minorities to be eliminated from India. He said that India and its PM Modi should know that our Armed Forces know the defense of this country very well.

Senator Rehman Malik said that real freedom will start the day when we get rid of IMF and FATF adding that today, the country needs real leadership that can take the country forward.

He said Asif Ali Zardari had made ‘Friends of Pakistan’ to help the country in those difficult times and enhance country international scope and influence.