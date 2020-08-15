Share:

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing the Indian Independence Day as Black Day to convey the message to the international community that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

The day is being marked with a complete shutdown in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir call for which has been given by the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani.

The Kashmiris across the world will hold anti-India demonstration in from of Indian embassies to draw the world attention towards the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.