Lahore - A training camp for the leading tennis players got underway under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association (KPTA) at the Synthetic Tennis Courts of the Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday. KPTA Secretary Umar Ayaz Khalil, PTF Coach Mahmood Khan, Coaches Noman Khan, Shehryar Khan and other personalities were present on the occasion. In this regard, a training camp has been started for the players at the grass root level, which includes women players as well. The camp will continue till September 14 in which all possible facilities are being provided to the players including balls and other facilities. The KPTA Secretary said that U-16 champion players are participating in this training camp.

These players have made a name for the country and the nation at national and international level. Among these players are Hamza Roman, Kashan Omar, Shayan, Aqib Omar, Abdullah, Uzair, Hassam, Kamran and Timur Hamid Israr and Shah Sawar are included senior players will also train with them.