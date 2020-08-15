Share:

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against an accountability court’s orders to appear in person and issuing displaying notices as part of the process to declare him an absconder.

The accountability court had issued these orders in the Toshakhana (Treasure House) reference in which Nawaz and former president Asif Ali Zardari are among the accused.

In the petition, it is argued that the National Accountability Court (NAB) is harassing and targeting Nawaz and his family without any reason. Through an ad, the accountability court has given him the last chance to appear in person on August 17 after which he would be declared an absconder.

Requesting the IHC to declare the accountability court’s orders null and void, the petition says the NAB wants to silence the opposition by targeting them.

Last month, a notice was displayed at Jati Umra and Model Town residences of Nawaz, directing him to appear before it on Aug 17 in the Toshakhana reference.