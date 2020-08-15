Share:

QUETTA - At least three persons died and four others sustained injuries when a vehicle plunged into a ravine near Domiar Road area of Ziarat district on Friday. According to Levies sources, the victims’ residents of Killi Qasim near Bostan were on way to somewhere in a vehicle when it fell down into gorge due to its failure of the break. As a result, three persons died on the spot while four others received injuries.

The bodies and injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the deceased were identified as Muhammad Zaman, Nasrullah, and Muhammad Naeem.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital Quetta for further treatment after providing initial medical aid.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.