Attaock-As elsewhere in the country, the celebrations of the Independence Day on Friday began with traditional zeal and fervour across Attock district also. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at public and private offices across the district and special programmes were held to observe the Independence Day. Main ceremony was held in Attock where Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari and DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar jointly hoisted the national flag. They recalled the sacrifices of the forefathers and those who fought for and laid down their lives in defence of the country. The function was attended by Focal Person PTI Attock Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhari, ADCG Chaudhry Abdul Majid, ADCR Sheryar, CEO Education Dr Javed Iqbal Awan. Deputy Director Public Relations Shahzad Niaz Khokhar and large number of people from different walks of life. Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari called upon the people to “stand firm and work for progress and prosperity” of the country. He urged upon the people to stay united in order to meet the challenges that are being faced by Pakistan. He said that Pakistan had faced several challenges since its inception and was now at a tipping point where improvements are being witnessed in various areas. He lauded Prime Minister Imran’s government for working against corruption and for the development of the country.

He said that the day was an occasion to pause and to reflect as to how far we have been able to achieve those ideals that led to creation of an independent state. He also paid tribute to all those sons of the soil who laid their lives while defending and protecting territorial as well as ideological frontiers of the motherland and pledged to continue pursuing the ideals of the nation’s founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

“We have battled against odds both at external as well as internal fronts,” Yawar said. “From the hostility of a neighbouring country, with its known hegemonic intentions, to the scourge of terrorism and from coping with natural calamities to fighting pandemics, our nation has always shown resilience and perseverance. Today, we reiterate our pledge to remain steadfast and embrace every challenge holding the torch of unity, faith and discipline.” He also directed the participants’ attention towards the gross human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir and said that the nation’s heart is profoundly grieved by the sufferings of our brethren in IOK who are facing military siege for the last one year. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for occupied Kashmir’s residents’ struggle for their right to self-determination and said that this government was raising the issue on every forum. He said that the residents of occupied Kashmir have been suffering at the hands of the Indian forces for the past many decades. He further said that gross human rights violations by the Indian forces have intensified since the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party repealed the autonomy of the occupied territory last year. He assured occupied Kashmir’s people that “Pakistan will continue to support them in their just struggle for their right to self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.” Yawar Bokhari emphasised upon all to work hard, with dedication and honesty for the prosperity and development of Pakistan and said that this was high time to set aside our personal interests and promote brotherhood, religious harmony, tolerance and unity – the only solution for the development of this country.

Earlier, the students of different schools wearing colourful dresses presented national songs and tableaus.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari and DC Attock also attended different functions arranged in connection with Independence Day in Pilot School. Later, Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari along with DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar visited district jail and DHQ Hospital and distributed sweets. Similar, functions were held in Jand, Pindigheb, Hasanabdal, Fatehjang and Hazro also. M-nwhile, the Independence Day was celebrated with full devotion and enthusiasm by NHMP beat 3 Kamra GT Road.