The 4th anniversary of terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar is being observed on Sunday.

According to the media reports a special function has been arranged in Army Public School Peshawar tomorrow to pay homage to the martyred students and teachers of the school.

Similar functions will also be held in other parts of the country.

Six terrorists attacked Army Public School on this day four years ago and brutally martyred 147 students and teachers of the school.