ISLAMABAD : The government should establish a 500mw coal power plant in Loralai as the area has huge coal reserves potential, to provide electricity to the masses, MNA Sardar Muhammad Israr Tareen Friday said. Talking to APP, the leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) proposed to convert tube-wells on the solar technology in the province. He regretted that previous governments did nothing for development of the province and urged the incumbent government to focus on the welfare projects of less-privileged people of the country. Tareen said the provincial government was working on providing high speed internet in far flung areas of the province as it was the manifesto of BAP to upgrade provincial communication system to meet modern day needs. Expressing satisfaction over the performance of Balochistan government, he said the provincial government was planning to develop Ziarat as tourist spot by providing maximum facilities to the visitors.

He said Balochistan had the potential to fulfill the country’s fruits demand, but regretted that due to poor road infrastructure, most of the fruits did not reach to the market.

He also urged authorities concerned to establish a fruit processing unit in the province.

He accused previous governments for not establishing industrial zones on China Pakistan Economic Corridor routes.

He also stressed on creating maximum sports facilities to engage the youth in positive extra curricular activities.