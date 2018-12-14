Share:

CHITRAL-Scores of children belonging to Riri and nearby villages of Oveer in Upper Chitral held a protest against shortage of drinking and irrigation water in the area.

According to protesting locals, springs in the village had gone dry and there was a need to supply water from a nearby stream but the irrigation department is not paying heed to their demands.

They said that over 3,000 people of the area have been affected due to the water crisis and left with no option but to migrate from the village.

They said that 85 families have already relocated due to the water crisis.

They said that some 40,000 acres of land are being barren due to no water as a result standing crops, trees of Orchards also drying. They appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Prime Minister and the KPK CM for provision of irrigation water to Riri and other villages of Oveer areas so as to save them from migration.

They said that there is source of water as well as river also flowing but it needs electric water pump or pipeline for carrying water to their land for irrigation purposes but they cannot afford its expenditure.