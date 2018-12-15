Share:

After Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Zardari severely criticised the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) method of governance, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry hit back at the former president and said that he should start counting his days in politics.

In a statement on Saturday, the information minister said, “Why has Zardari been counting the PTI’s 100 days in power? He should be counting his days in politics as they are numbered.” The minister also mocked the PPPP president for his comments against “those with only three-year tenure making decisions”.

Fawad said that the last time Zardari gave such statements, he had to make Dubai his home for three years. He also said that the PPP co-chairman suddenly remembers democracy whenever he is reminded of accountability.