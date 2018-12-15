Share:

MARDAN - The Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promotion and development of business in Mardan district.

The MoU was signed by Zahir Shah President of MCCI and General Manager SMEDA, Javed Iqbal Khattak in a ceremony held at MCCI. According to the MoU SMEDA will provide facilities to the business community of Mardan.

Addressing to the ceremony Zahir Shah informed that Mardan Region has great potential but due to lack of knowledge and resources, the business communities are not able to achieve their desired goals.

He added that SMEDA being as Government Department will provide every possible support, assistance and guideline to the business community of this region referred by MCCI, for this purpose.

Addressing at this occasion Javed Iqbal Khattak general manager SMEDA announced that regional office of SMEDA will be established with the support of MCCI at Chamber’s building to provide services to the traders and industries at their door steps.

“In this connection MCCI and SMEDA signed an MOU”, Javed Iqbal Khattak added. He added that SMEDA will provide facilities and will arrange seminars and workshops for the business community of Mardan.