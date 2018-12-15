Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau is working on a “complaint of corruption” filed by an anonymous source against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah .

An official onl Friday told The Nation that the Lahore NAB received a complaint against MNA Rana Sanaullah and, “it was sent to the anti-graft agents for verification” by the competent authority.

The complainant, whose name has not been revealed by the authority as part of a strategy, claimed that Rana Sanaullah got “financial benefits” by suggesting changes in the design of a bridge constructed in his hometown, Faisalabad, in recent years.

The move comes just a few days after two parliamentarians Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique were arrested by the Lahore NAB in connection with Paragon City, a private housing project.

Already, several leaders of Rana’s party including the top leadership are either in the custody of NAB or they are facing inquiries.

A number of government officers have also been arrested and are being grilled by the NAB investigators in connection with different development projects ranging from water supply to housing schemes.

A NAB official, when contacted, said that the verification process may take less than two months.

After verification, the complaint (against Rana Sanaullah) would be sent to the officers for formal inquiry, before the investigation stage.

“(The) NAB has not started any inquiry (against Rana Sanaullah). Infact, Lahore NAB office has received a complaint against him,” the official said. “The name of the complainant is kept secret.”

The Lahore NAB has been investigating several cases of corruption against government officers and Parliamentarians, mostly belonging to the PML-N, the party of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

His brother Shehbaz Sharif, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, is on judicial remand these days. A few days ago, the NAB received a similar complaint of corruption against Marriyum Aurangzeb, former Federal Information Minister and spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League-N party.