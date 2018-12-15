Share:

Punjab Healthcare Commission has completed training of 163 healthcare service providers on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS). The trained medics included 24 general practitioners (doctors), 94 homeopathic doctors and 47 hakeems, who are practising medicine in different parts of Sialkot district in their respective fields. They were imparted training on their respective MSDS in separate sessions and batches. Additional Director (Training) PHC Dr Majid Latif, Dr Imtiaz Ali and homeopathic doctor Jamil Akhter Ghauri were the trainers. The commission had developed the MSDS for all kinds of healthcare establishments (HCEs), and the trainings are imparted to the qualified and registered health professionals for implementing these standards in their respective HCEs to improve quality of the healthcare services. Later on, the actualisation of the trainings is also checked by the PHC through inspections. In these workshops, training is also imparted on continuity of treatment and care, patients’ rights and awareness, facility management and safety, infection control, management of medication, human resource management and effective arrangements for waste disposal. So far, the PHC has conducted 515 workshops for training of over 20,700 health professionals and managers of more than 16,600 HCEs. “The PHC training initiative is aimed at ensuring that the HCEs are providing quality health services, and promoting professional treatment of patients,” said a spokesperson for the commission.–APP