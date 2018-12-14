Share:

SIALKOT-The Sialkot District administration will construct a spacious building for housing offices of both the district education and health authorities. Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider announced during visit to the offices of the District Health and Education authority here on Friday. He pledged early construction of the proposed building for the health and education complex to brining all the offices under one roof.

On the occasion, he abolished general duty of the employees from Grade 1 to 20 of the health department in Sialkot. He directed the concerned officials of the health department to send back all the employees and officials to their actual duty places from the general duties. He also visited the child welfare bureau Sialkot.

He met with the children staying there. On the occasion, the DC directed the officials concerned to provide maximum facilities to the children. He also listened to public complaints during a visit to Land Record Centre and established a special desk to resolve problems of the pubic.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner suspended a junior clerk Muhammad Jameel and senior teacher Ansar Mehmood of Govt Boys High School Bhittey Kalan-Sialkot for smoking inside the school. The DC paid a surprise visit to the Sialkot District Education Complex here. On the occasion, he declared that smoking is a crime in government offices, buildings and even at public places and expressed concern over smoking in the office.