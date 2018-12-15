Six FC men martyred, 4 terrorists killed in Turbat clash

Share:

QUETTA - Six security officials were martyred in an intelligence based operation conducted on a terrorists’ hideout in Wakai area near Buleda, Turbat on Friday. The operation also resulted in killing of four terrorists as they attacked a convoy of security personnel with heavy fire near Iran’s border.

Terrorists targeted one of the vehicles of security forces through improvised explosive device (IED) and as a result six security personnel embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), said a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). In exchange of fire four terrorists were killed.

Balochistan Information Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi told newsmen six members of the Frontier Corps were martyred in the attack. Fourteen others were wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naib Sebedar Gul Shahadat, resident of Karak; Naik Laal Khan of Lukki Marwat; Naik Sajjad from Lodhran; Sepoy Anwar of Karak; Naik Nawaz from Tonsa Shareef and Sepoy Sajjad, resident of Sialkot.

Militants linked to the Taliban, Al-Qaeda and Islamic State have been operating in the province which borders Iran as well as Afghanistan.

Last month, three militants from the separatist Baloch Liberation Army stormed the Chinese consulate in Karachi, martyring four people including two policemen. They were shot and killed by police before they could force their way in.

In July, a suicide bomber detonated in the middle of a crowded election rally in the province, killing 128 people including election candidate Siraj Raisani. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blast.

