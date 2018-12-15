Share:

QUETTA - A top neurosurgeon who worked at Civil Hospital Quetta was kidnapped late Thursday night, authorities and people close to the doctor said.

Dr Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, the neurosurgeon, was abducted on his way home from work at a private hospital. The windows of his car, which was recovered near his residence in Shahbaz Town, were broken.

In this regard, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Saleem Ahmed Khoso said that police and Levies officers have been notified and are on high alert to safely recover the kidnapped neurosurgeon.

Khoso, in his statement, also condemned the incident, noting that the surgeon will be recovered very soon, hopefully, and that the kidnappers would be in the authorities’ custody.

According to police, Dr Khalil was abducted while he was on his way home in Shahbaz Town. While his car — with the broken windows — was recovered by the authorities, the neurosurgeon could not be reached on his mobile phone. Further, the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) for Quetta stated that while it was quite likely that Dr Khalil was kidnapped, he could not make a definitive comment.

Ghulam Hussain, the missing doctor’s assistant at the private hospital where he worked, submitted a request to file a First Information Report (FIR) of Dr Khalil’s kidnapping at the Bijli Road police station.

Police and personnel of various law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have set up blockades throughout the City.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Young Doctors Association (YDA), and the Bolan Medical Teachers Association (BMTA) have also condemned the abduction.

The PMA has called an emergency meeting at the Civil Hospital on Friday whereas the BMTA has issued a call for a province-wide boycott of all government hospitals’ Outpatient Departments (OPDs).