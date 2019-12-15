Share:

MULTAN-Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday said that absolving Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Gujrat massacre by the Nanvati-Mehta Commission was a biased and prejudiced decision.

Talking to media here on Saturday, he asked whether Modi was not involved in the mayhem, and why the United Stated and United Kingdom had not given him visas when he was the chief minister of Gujrat.

He welcomed Russian decision of reviving Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) under an agreement besides provision of SSJ-100 jets to the PIA and investment for constructing a railway track from Quetta to Tuftan and Sui gas sectors.

“Russia had built the PMS and if it is interested in its revival, it is a welcome sign. The decision will strengthen mutual ties between the two countries. Pakistan and Russia have conducted joint military exercises also,” he added.

To a question about Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IJ&OK) situation, Fakhar Imam said India had been committing brutalities in the region, adding it has converted the Occupied Valley into a military zone.

To another question, the Kashmir Committee chairman said that war would be the last option if the Kashmir issue is not settled through dialogue and diplomacy as it is a long-standing issue between the two neighbouring countries.

“In the UK elections, candidates in domestic politics raised the Kashmir issue,” Fakhar Imam revealed, adding US Persistent Donald Trump had offered mediation five times between India and Pakistan to get the issue resolved.

Imam said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Foreign Office have been highlighting the Kashmir issue very effectively on world platforms after August 5 scenario. He said that today the world media has focused on the issue much more than in the past.

The Kashmir Committee chairman said that Pakistan has been in contact with the world powers on Kashmir issue that’s why it has been discussed at various forums.

To yet another question, he criticised Citizen (Amendment) Bill in India, saying that it was a discriminatory law for the Indian Muslims as it allows only Non-Muslim immigrants citizenship in India.

Fakhar Imam said both the government and the opposition were on same page on Kashmir issue, adding differences on domestic politics was a routine matter.

About Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement about toppling of the government in one month, he said that the PTI govt was not going anywhere and it would complete its tenure of five years.

STEPS ON ENHANCE WHEAT PRODUCTION

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking all possible measures to promote agriculture, enhance wheat production and improve financial condition of farmers.

The previous government ignored the agriculture sector, he said adding that the role of farmers is vital in meeting food and clothing needs of masses.

Addressing a seminar on wheat here on Saturday, he said progress of agriculture sector was crucial for developing Pakistan. He said that he himself belonged to a farmer family and was well aware of problems of the community. He said that due to different steps taken by the incumbent government, it was for the first time that farmers got the government fixed prices of wheat and sugarcane.