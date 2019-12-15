Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday held talks with His Highness Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Both the leaders discussed regional security environment and international developments.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday to discuss matters related to defence cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the Army Chief called on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a tweet, Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that regional security environment and matters of mutual interests were discussed in the meeting. The visit would help further strengthen the defence ties between the two countries, according to the officials.

According to Gulf News, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and General Bajwa discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two countries in defence and military affairs in the best interest of the two sides.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments as well as a number of issues of mutual concern.

His Highness and Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff emphasised their keenness on continuing enhancing cooperation and joint work for the benefit of the two friendly countries and support regional and international peace and security efforts.