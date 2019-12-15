Share:

FAISALABAD/HAFIZABAD/BHAKKAR - Eight persons including a woman died and dozens other sustained multiple injuries in various road accident occurred in different areas due to dense fog on Saturday.

In Faisalabad, a speeding bus collided with Rickshaw due to severe fog resulting in the death of Shahida Perveen, wife of Mohammad Sharif in Khalid Abad on Station Road.

In another incident that took place in Samandari Ghojra area where a speeding truck hit a motorcycle leaving 28-year-old Husain dead on the spot.

On other hand, 20 years old motorcyclist identified as Mahtab was crushed to death by a car near Milat Road.

Meanwhile, two persons sustained injuries in collision between a van and car on Okara GT Road. The injured persons were rushed to Rural Health Centre Akhtarabad.

In Hafizabad, three more persons including a woman and car driver, who were critically injured in car-bike collision due to poor visibility caused by dense fog near Channi Kreem Dad village on Pindi Bhattian Road yesterday, succumbed to injuries in local hospital on Saturday.

According to Recue -1122 source, Saqlain Abbas along with his brother Ali Zain and a relative Saba Rani of Sindhwan Tararwas, was on the way to their village on a bike.

On the way a speeding car dashed against the bike as a result of which Saqlain Abbas died on the spot while his brother Ali Zain and Saba Rani and car driver sustained fatal injuries and were rushed to the hospital where they succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

In BHAKKAR, two persons died and dozen others got injured when a passenger bus collided with a tractor-trolley due to dense fog near Darya Khan.

According to police and rescue sources, the bus collided with a tractor-trolley due to poor visibility caused by dense fog early Saturday morning.

Police reached the site immediately and shifted the dead bodies and injured to nearby hospital.