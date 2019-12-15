Share:

LAHORE - Former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf on Saturday approached the Lahore High Court seeking a stay order for the proceedings against him by a special court in the high treason case. This court is due to announce its verdict in the case on December 17.

A petition filed by him says that the formation of the special court – that has reserved its verdict in the treason trial against him – as “unconstitutional”.

The special court had declared that the verdict would not be delayed beyond this date. “If anyone has any problem about this matter, he could examine the decision announced by the Supreme Court (SC),” the judge had remarked.

The ex-president is facing high treason trial under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as Section 2 of the High Treason Act for clamping the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007.

He was booked in the treason case in December 2013 and was indicted by a special court in March 2014, but he left for Dubai in 2016 to “seek medical treatment” and has not returned since.

He was summoned by the court to record his statement, but he refused to return home on medical grounds. He was declared absconder.

Latest reports suggest that Gen Musharraf is facing serious health problems and is under treatment at a Dubai hospital.