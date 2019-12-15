Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has summoned Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior leader and member National Assembly Khawaja Asif on Wednesday in a case of assets beyond known source of income.

The Bureau had initiated an inquiry against Khawaja Asif in April 2019 in the case.

Well-placed sources in the Bureau told The Nation that the investigation team has summoned Khawaja Asif to record his statement in the ongoing inquiry against him and also directed him to bring all relevant records of his assets. They mentioned that the Bureau had also served him a questionnaire in the same case.

Last week, the NAB Lahore had issued a questionnaire to the family members of Khawaja Asif in another corruption case.

On the other hand, the sources said, NAB Rawalpindi probe team along with Pakistan Works and Development officials inspected the Narowal Sports City and collected record from the local administration in the ongoing case against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal. NAB had recorded Ahsan Iqbal’s statements twice in this case.

On the direction of Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, the NAB Rawalpindi launched an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of government funds in the construction of the Narowal Sports City Project.

Staff Reporter from Lahore adds: The NAB on Saturday seized record of Narowal Sports City project as investigation against Ahsan Iqbal gathers pace.

The anti-graft body also inspected the construction quality of the sports project during the raid, and found out that it was still incomplete.

RANA SANA’S REMAND EXTENDED

In a separate development, a special court for the Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) on Saturday extended the judicial remand of PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah till December 21 in 15kg heroin recovery case.

The jail officials told the court that Sanaullah could not be produced owing to bad law and order situation, and requested to adjourn the hearing. The plea was accepted and the hearing was postponed till next week.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), which had arrested Sanaullah on July 1, claimed to have recovered 15kg of heroin from his vehicle. The FIR was lodged under section 9(C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail-term that may extend to 14 years along with a fine of up to Rs1 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB, in its Executive Board’s meeting in Islamabad, presided over by chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, had approved an investigation into assets beyond known sources of income owned by Rana Sanaullah.