Lahore - The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) in an emergency meeting held here on Saturday announced to go on strike for indefinite period till the next decision and banned the police entry into courts’ premises across the Punjab province.

The PbBC office-holders directed all the district and tehsil bar associations to ensure implementation of the ban and boycott of the court proceedings across the province.

The meeting also formed a committee to educate the public about the doctors’ contribution to the Punjab cardiology Institute (PIC) carnage. The committee will be led by PbBC member Munir Bhatti.

The decision were made in the meeting that was held in the chair of PbBC Vice Chairman Shahnawaz Ismaeel Gujjar.

The meeting also deiced to hold lawyers convention in Lahore soon.

Ch Shahnawas held the Punjab government, district administration and Dr Imran, who had uploaded a video making mockery of certain lawyers, responsible for the PIC incident.

Meanwhile, the lawyers’ community boycotted the courts across the province against the arrest of lawyers in the wake of the attack on PIC incident. They also demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The black coats remained away from pleading cases before courts and joined meetings and gatherings to express their anger at the apprehension and “humiliation” of their colleagues. The protestants also demanded immediate release of the lawyers.

A Joint Action Committee (JAC) consisting of various bars office-bearers termed the PIC attack a national tragedy and called for a judicial inquiry t.

Senior lawyer, who was deeply irked by the unfortunate incident, regretted the death of patients at the heart hospital.

The lawyers leaders expressed sympathies with the families who had lost their dear ones during the tragedy.

They said that during custody, the apprehended lawyers had been severely tortured by policemen. They also demanded the the Punjab government to order their release.

A day earlier, an anti-terrorism court granted three-day physical remand of eight accused lawyers to the Shadman police. Police presented them before the court in handcuffs with their faces covered.

