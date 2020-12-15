Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday condemned the anti Punjab and Lahore narrative of Mehmood Achakzai. In a statement issued here, he said that fanning provincialism in the wake of politics was not acceptable at all. He said that Mehmood Achakzai had humiliated Lahorites at Minar-e-Pakistan adding that such allegations against the people of Lahore could not be part of any political thinking. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership should take notice of the statement of Mehmood Achakzai, he added. He further said that opposition should do politics on issues instead of making irresponsible statements. Aleem Khan said that the nation was united and those trying to create chaos would fail.

Rejected leaders screaming for NRO: Nakai

Punjab Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai on Monday said that by not attending the public meeting, the people of Lahore had proved that they were satisfied with Imran Khan and the Punjab government. In his statement, the provincial minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) members were happy to address the small crowd, adding that this meeting could not be compared with Imran Khan’s Lahore public meeting.

He said that “Zinda Dilan e Lahore” had rejected the politics of so-called political activists.

Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai said the elements that were spreading chaos in the country could not longer deceive the people, adding that those who were stealing people’s money and making properties abroad were now appealing for support from the people.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a ray of hope for the people therefore the people elected him as Prime Minister. He asserted that rejected leaders were screaming for NRO.

He mentioned that when they were in power, they put public issues behind their personal interests and focused on looting money.