Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been scheduled to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore today (Tuesday).

According to details, Bilawal Bhutto will extend his condolences to the PML-N president over the death of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Both the leaders will also discuss ongoing political situation and future strategy of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).