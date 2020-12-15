Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to make public the report of the inquiry commission on petrol crisis.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Shabir Hussain and Judicial Activism Panel questioning shortage of petrol in the country earlier this year during June 1 to 26 and increase in petrol prices.

In response to the previous court directions, head of inquiry commission,Federal Investigation Agency Director General Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh, appeared before the court and submitted a report of the commission in a sealed envelope.

A Deputy Attorney General submitted before the court that the report would be presented before the federal cabinet on December 15 for a decision to make it public or not.

To a court query, the amicus curiae submitted that, under the right to information act the report could be made public as it was a matter of public interest

At this stage, the Deputy Attorney General submitted that the report could be made public within 30 days under commission of inquiries act.

He submitted that the report had been sent to the authority concerned and it would be presented before the cabinet on December 15. He requested the court to grant time for the purpose. However, the Chief Justice questioned as to why the report was not presented in the meeting of cabinet held on December 3, despite the assurance given in the court.

He observed that the cabinet could not stop making public the report of the commission of inquiries act. He ordered for making the report public.

In response to court queries, Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh briefed the court about details of the report, highlighting the role of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, oil marketing companies, Oil Companies Advisory Council, Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan, and smuggling factor.

He submitted that a large quantity of petroleum products was smuggled in the country, whereas only twenty per cent was caught. The national exchequer faces loss of billions of rupees due to the smuggling, he added Subsequently, the court, while adjourning further hearing till the first week of January, sought suggestions about action against those responsible through National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency.